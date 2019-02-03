Elections: Army assures Kaduna State residents of peaceful exercise

The Nigeria Army has assured residents of Kaduna State that the state will be peaceful for the conduct of the Feb. 16 and March 2 general elections.

Maj-Gen. Mohammed Mohammed, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigeria Army, Kaduna, gave the assurance on Sunday in Kotangora while briefing journalists.

Mohammed said that appropriate security measures had been taken to guarantee a peaceful atmosphere for the smooth implementation of all aspects of the electoral process.

“We have identified hot spots and mapped out a comprehensive security network to enable residents to exercise their civic responsibilities without threats to lives and property,” he said.

The GOC said that the Nigeria Army would not tolerate any act capable of disrupting peaceful coexistence among the residents during and after the elections.

“The army’s mandate is to ensure a peaceful conduct of the election.

“We will provide support troops to all security agencies to ensure that they discharge their duties and ensure conducive environment for every Nigerians to perform their civic responsibilities.”

“A lot is being done; we have identified the flash points and stationed our troops to ensure that we first caution those living in those areas to be law-abiding.

“We will fish out those wanting to create insecurity in those areas,” he said.

Mohammed added that the army had done a lot of sensitisation on the exercise and been integrating with the communities to ensure no one was hindered from performing his/her civic responsibilities.