Edo police mum on girl assaulted with pepper on private part

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

THREE days after a 24 years old girl was assaulted by some men who forcibly scrubbed her private with fresh pepper over allegation that she stole an iPhone belonging to her male friend, Edo police have kept mum on the issue as calls to the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and his Spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor have remained unanswered.

Checks in their offices late yesterday showed that they were not around as the two of them were said to be out-of-town.

The girl was said to have been taken to a hotel known as Lafun Hotel located along Ekenwan road.

The girl was said to have lodged at the hotel the previous night with a man when the controversy of a missing ensued the following morning.

Angered by the said missing phone, the man who took the girl into the was said to have approached a native doctor who was said to have claimed that she stole the phone.

The suspected six male suspects arrested were identified as Otoghile Joel (owner of the phone alleged to have been stolen by the young woman), Lucky Igbinovia (alias “One Man Squad” in whose house the young woman was tortured), Edobor Osemwengie (manager of Lafun Hotel), Kingsley Iyamu, Gregg Eweka and Friday Omorogbe.