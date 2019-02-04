Developers woo Nigerians in Diaspora with Lakeview Estate

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Going by the launch of Diaspora Lakeview Estate, Nigerians, especially those in the Diaspora are now being encouraged not only to invest in Nigeria , but also to become landowners in highbrow areas of Lagos.

Diaspora Lakeview Estates Limited, an indigenous real estate company in partnership with Thesaurus Gardens Ltd., last week signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU to co-develop a ‘Diaspora Lakeview Estate,’ a 51-hectare land residential estate within the Caribbean Lake City, situated along Lekki-Epe Expressway, opposite Crown Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos.

Speaking to journalists, Chairman of Diaspora Lakeview Estates Limited, Prince O. Williams-Joel referred to as Prince Joel, said that following the allocation of the land to its company by the Lagos State Government, the joint partnership, a long-term project with Thesaura Gardens aims not only to improve and restore the confidence of Nigerians abroad who had wanted to invest in Nigeria but had fallen victim to land grabbers popularly referred to as Omo-Oniles, but the partnership agreement would bring about utmost security, trust and peace of mind in the hearts of investors in the project.

Williams-Joel explained that “this innovation in real estate will seek to provide an outstanding level of service, excellence, expertise and security in securing real estate investment and development. We act in the best interest of our clients who are domiciled abroad by offering unquestionable ethics on all land transactions. Through this joint venture, we are restoring people’s confidence in investing in Nigeria, having fallen victims of fraudsters in the past.

“The Diaspora Lakeview Estate is one of its kind because you do not have to travel several kilometres to purchase land; we bring the land to your doorstep, home or abroad, and considering that everyone wants to own land in Lagos State, it would be a very good opportunity to invest in this unique offer.

“The estate boasts of 24-hour power supply, internet services, waterways transportation, among others. It will also be the first CCTV-powered estate in Nigeria with 24 hours armed security service and good road network. And as part of our goal in offering affordable real estate services, the company is embarking on a Real Estate Promo with a plot of land being sold for only N10 million as against N12.5 million, and the promo closes on February 16, 2019,” Williams-Joel said.

Whilst enumerating the benefits of acquiring land especially along the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos State, he stated that preparations are in top gear to make similar arrangements for those interested in developed buildings in Abuja and Port Harcourt, with a comprehensive development of duplexes and blocks of flats.

On his part, the MD/CEO of Thasaraus Gardens Limited, Mr. Bolaji Olasode enumerated the features of the estate. According to him, “A unique feature of this estate is the waterways. A special waterway transport system will be developed through which people can travel by water to all parts of Lagos State.

“In addition, Diaspora Lakeview Estate will appreciate rapidly and return on investment is speculated at 100 per cent in two years. The property is located in a prime area and in the neighbourhood of other estates namely: Emperor Estate, Fara Park, Crown Estate, Sunview Estate, Vintage Estate and Novare Mall,” Olasode noted.