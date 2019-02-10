Clergy backs Buhari’s re-election bid

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The re-election bid of President Mohammadu Buhari received a boost with the General Overseer of Our Sanctuary Gospel Church, Bishop Udo Azogu urging Nigerians to support him in the forthcoming presidential election.

Bishop Azogu described Buhari as a simple humble man who has come to fight corruption head-on and protect the sovereignty of Nigeria from rampaging terrorist and militant organizations. Bishop Azogu said Nigerians should be wary of negative information being peddled against President Buhari by the corrupt elite class.

Their sinister intention is to remove President Buhari from office and foist a corrupt regime on the nation. Azogu said President Buhari when re-elected will address the massive looting of oil derivation fund by the tiny but influential elite class.

This huge palliative program by the Federal Government provided to cushion the excruciating impacts of heightening environmental degradation on vulnerable local communities in oil producing areas has only helped to widen the gap between the tiny corrupt elite class and the teeming despondent and dispirited populace.

Bishop Azogu called on the South East region to massively deliver President Buhari in the forthcoming general elections saying that is the only guarantee for Igbo Presidency come 2023.

The Presidency is to come to the South in 2023 and by rotation to the South East. We, in the South East have not settled for Vice-Presidential slot but, the President.

Bishop Azogu who’s also the Chairman, BoT and National Leader of Oil & Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN) enjoys mineral producing areas to vote massively for President Buhari because of his goodwill towards local communities that bear the brunt of acute environmental degradation through the administration’s commitment to fight militancy and corruption – the twin evil that has massively impoverished the region.

Azogu said he is confident the Buhari administration will work with OMPALAN to revive the appeal of governance and facilitate seamless access to democratic deliverables by mineral producing communities.