Buhari only president no British Prime Minister has called thief – Oshiomhole

By Anthony Ogbonna

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomole, on Saturday, said that Muhammadu Buhari is the “only president that no British Prime Minister has called a thief.”

PDP supervised obituaries of industries — Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole also said that Buhari is the only President that is widely acknowledged to be fighting corruption, adding that President Buhari is a man of integrity whom everybody is proud to associate with.

Oshiomhole made the statement in Lagos while addressing the crowd at the party’s presidential campaign rally.

According to him, whereas the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had no good record of job creation in all its 16 years in power, the Buhari administration had done well to put the country on the right course in the last three and half years.

Oshiomhole said Buhari was a man of integrity, adding that the anti-corruption fight and love for the masses had improved under him.

He said Buhari is the only president that the Arch-Bishop of Canterbury in London has described as an African leader who stands out to be counted on the side of the people.

According to him, “President Buhari is a man of integrity. He is the only president that no British Prime Minister has called a thief.

“He is the only president that is widely acknowledged to be fighting corruption.

“This is the only president that the Arch-Bishop of Canterbury in London has described as an African leader who stands out to be counted on the side of the people.

“That is why I am proud and you are proud to be associated with what Buhari is doing and what he stands for, and why the Next level is about you,” he said.

He said the difference between the APC and PDP was that while the former was about the people, the latter was about themselves.

Oshiomhole said while APC was spending N500 billion on the poor, the PDP was, however, complaining that the money was too much.

The party chairman said the APC was sure of victory on Feb. 16 and March 2, as it would defeat the PDP “mercilessly”.

He said the promise by Atiku to give amnesty to treasury looters while leaving petty thieves who steal N10 or N20 should tell anyone that PDP was about class.

He, however, assured the international community that the party would not be involved in rigging or violence, as it had no record of doing that.

Oshiomhole said the APC had no reason to rig, as people believed in the party for progress.