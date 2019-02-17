Breaking: APC summons emergency caucus meeting

By Omeiza Ajayi

Following the postponement of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has scheduled an emergency caucus meeting for Monday, Vanguard can authoritatively report.

The meeting, slated for 11am would, breaking from tradition, hold at the national secretariat of the party as opposed to its usual venue, the Presidential Villa.

Vanguard learned from credible high-level sources within the party that the caucus is exploring the window provided by the postponement of the polls to review the party’s strategies for winning the elections.

Details later….