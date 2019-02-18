Boko Haram kills 3 soldiers, one officer

…In failed attempt to capture military base in Yobe

…5 soldiers wounded as troops gun down 5 terrorists

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Army said, yesterday, it lost three soldiers and an officer during a failed attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to take over a military base in Yobe State on Saturday.

INEC rules out sabotage, says nobody forced it to postpone elections

The Army, which also said five soldiers were wounded but were currently receiving treatment in the Brigade Field Ambulance, disclosed that five of the terrorists lost their lives during the encounter with troops at Buni Yadi, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The troops, according to the Army, were from the Special Forces School and 27 Task Force Brigade.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, explained in a statement, yesterday, that the encounter took place at about 6:05pm on Saturday.

The terrorists,he explained, “appeared prepared for the attack as they approached the military location with four gun trucks; one Mine Resistant Ambush Protection and one MOWAC and assorted arms and ammunitions.”

The statement read: “Five members of Boko Haram terrorists, BHTs, have met their Waterloo as they along with other BHTs, attempted woefully to ransack a military base at Buni Yadi, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State at about 06:05 hours on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

“Though the terrorists appeared prepared for the attack as they approached the military location with four gun trucks,one Mine Resistant Ambush Protection,one MOWAC and assorted arms and ammunition, they, however, suffered heavy losses as five of the bandits/terrorists were killed, while 9 x AK-47 rifles, 1x Anti Aircraft gun, 121 rounds of 12.7 mm anti-aircraft ammunition, 2x 36 hand grenades, 295 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4x Improvised Explosive Device, IED; 1x IED cylinder, 1x RPG bomb, 1x RPG bomb charger, 1x gun truck and 1x Bajaj Motorcycle were recovered from them.

“Unfortunately, an officer and three soldiers lost their lives during the encounter, while five soldiers were wounded and are receiving treatment in the Brigade Field Ambulance.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has already commended the successes being recorded by troops in the various operational arenas, especially in the North-East, and enjoined all personnel to remain resolute, alert and decisive as well as professional in the discharge of onerous national assignment.

“Nigerian Army, hereby, express appreciation to all those who passed timely credible information that aided the successful abortion of this attempted attack on troops’ position in Buni Yadi.”