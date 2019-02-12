ACF formally endorses Buhari for president

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has formally endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term, saying he has made enough contributions to the economic and infrastructural development of the country.

The forum also said that it has endorsed Buhari because he has tackled the security challenge in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the forum said it also took into consideration, the integrity of the candidates contesting for election.

