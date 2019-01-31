Wike, Briggs absent as Elekima forces way into BBC gov debate

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike is absent and not likely to show up at the BBC Pidgen Governorship debate happening now in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Dumo Lulu Briggs, Accord Party governorship candidate for Rivers said to have arrived earlier at The Hub venue of the debate is also not on stage as the debate continues.

However, hitherto uninvited Precious Elekima, candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, had to yell, “We will pull down this place” before being included in the debate.

Other candidates currently addressing how best they would move Rivers forward include Isaac Wonwu of Labour Party, Eniye BrIde of African Democratic Congress and Victor Fingesi of Action Democratic Party.