Trump warns government shutdown could last ‘a long time’

President Donald Trump warned Wednesday the US federal government may not reopen any time soon, as he stood firm on his demand for billions of dollars in funding for a border wall with Mexico.

Addressing a cabinet meeting on the 12th day of the shutdown, Trump warned it “could be a long time” before the impasse is resolved.

“It’s too important a subject to walk away from,” said the president, who was to meet later with Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

“The 5.6 billion is such a small amount and we are talking about national security,” Trump added, saying: “I think the people of this country think I am right.”