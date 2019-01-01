Tiv in Taraba back Atiku, Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji

Tiv Leaders from four local government areas in Taraba State, at the weekend defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state.

Receiving the defectors from Wukari, Ibi, Gashaka and Bali local government area at the PDP secretariat in Jalingo, state chairman of the party, Victor Kona noted that the Tiv nation has been shortchanged by the APC.

He said “The APC has not been fair to Tiv people. We are happy that those of you with us in Taraba State have returned to our party just like your brothers in Benue.”