The choice before Nigerians, by Obi

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has described the February 16 Presidential election as a choice between how to make Nigeria to start working again through tackling of employment, creating a new Nigeria that would provide the basic needs of Nigerians; and how to remain fixed in the country’s present economic backwardness.

Obi said he agreed to contest with Alhaji Abubakar Atiku because they shared the vision of making Nigeria work again.

Obi spoke yesterday at Agulu, during the lecture organised by African Community of Transformers with the theme “South-East Political Culture: Peter Obi as Paradigm Shift”.

2019: Sanwo-Olu assures entrepreneurs of Govt support

The lead lecturer and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, speaking on “Nigeria’s Ailing Economy: Focus on Peter Obi Leadership Style,” described Obi’s emergence on the Nigerian political scene as phenomenal as his leadership “was extraordinary and transformational”.

Explaining the secrets of Obi’s success at governance, Okunna said it was because, he worked with a team, identified needed change, created a vision to guide the change through inspiration and went on to execute the change in tandem with committed members of his team.

Speaking further, Okunna said she agreed with other Nigerians that Obi’s emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate was one of the best things that had happened to Nigeria. She said Obi’s emergence would be the first time Nigeria shall enjoy a leader that “possesses the capacity to achieve extra-ordinary things; is daring enough to seek transformation; embodies the right values to raise his/her followers to higher levels of morality; possesses the charisma and enthusiasm to inspire and motivate followers to change things; is imbued with vision to guide change in the right direction and possesses the intellectual stimulation to think out lasting solutions.”

In her final submission, Okunna said the combination of Atiku and Obi had the capacity to solve Nigeria’s unemployment problem, deplorable infrastructure, militancy, health and educational challenges, pathetic weakness of the Naira, pervasive poverty, under-performance of the power sector, among others.