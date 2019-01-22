Stakeholders advocate the use of mathematics for credible polls

By Elizabeth Uwandu

As 2019 general elections approach, speakers at the Annual Mathematics Conference and Exhibition, AMCE themed, “ The Mathematics of election: choices, voting, and outcome, have advised for the use of mathematics for effective representation all voters especially the women and uneducated one.

Speaking at the fourth edition, AMCE organised by Mathematics for Life Foundation, Mr Omoniyi Osuntuyi, president of the foundation, stated that, “ In choosing the theme for this year’s event we looked at the situation around and observed that Mathematical will serve as a veritable tool in the forthcoming elections nationwide.

“ Again, we believe based on our assessment for the practice and love for Mathematics for Nigeria, coupled with our vision to use the subject tools to make life human life better; Mathematics eradicates incidences of manipulations; rigging, thereby giving everyone the chance to make right and firm decisions. “ Osuntuyi added.

On her part, Prof. Olabisi Ugbebor, one of guest speakers who spoke on the above theme lamented that voting which ought to shape the future due the use of mathematical tools such as Pattern Recognition; and Markov Chain formula has become the tool to deny some Nigerians especially women and illiterates their fundamental right to chose credible leaders.

She noted that, “ The voting pattern hitherto is expected to shape the future. It is expected to shape what will happen in February. But this is not good enough because the premises are not Mathematical. When I look at elections in Nigeria, what do I see? The first question I will like to ask you, recently there were more voters in one state than those who registered in another state. Is this mathematics? In another state where not everybody is literate , not one single vote was voided. So everyone got it right, is this possible?

The first female Nigeria Professor of Mathematics added that “Educational should be well funded, mathematics education should be encouraged to a high level if voting is the ultimate. We are very brilliant in Nigeria, but we need moral character.

“ A strong correlation exists between the understanding of mathematics and its pursuit to research on the one hand and economic prosperity on the other hand. If all these indices that affect our choices are put into place, education, good road, quality health care system etc there will be no rigging in the election because people will know the measurable and there will be no partisanship, “ she said.

For Prof. Godwin Chukwu who spoke on the sub-theme, “ Predicting accuracy of election outcome: impact of census data and other factors called on Nigerians and the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to go beyond paper ballot; seek ways to educate the voters. His words, “ Education of the voters is crucial to getting successful elections. “ said Prof. Chukwu.

The event also saw Okeke Favour and Obunike Michael of Loyola Jesuit College emerged winners of National Mathematics Tournament and Eyimofe Eunice and Olu-Adebayo Marwell of Deeper Life Secondary School as runner up being presented with N400, 00 and N200, 00 cheques by the foundation.

In addition Igbokwe Kingsley, a final year Law student, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN got the best prize for national essay competition while the outstanding performance in 2018 West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, prize was given to Okorojie David; and Ajibola Oluwatosin received prize for over best student at 2018, Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB examination.