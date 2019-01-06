Breaking News
Spanish La Liga table after Sunday’s second match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 17 11 4 2 48 19 37

Atletico Madrid 18 9 8 1 26 13 35

Sevilla 18 9 6 3 31 18 33

Alaves 18 9 4 5 21 18 31

Real Madrid 17 9 3 5 26 21 30

Real Betis 18 7 5 6 21 21 26

Getafe 17 6 7 4 18 13 25

Espanyol 18 7 3 8 19 24 24

Girona 18 5 8 5 20 22 23

Levante 18 6 5 7 30 34 23

Valencia 18 4 10 4 16 16 22

Eibar 18 5 7 6 21 25 22

Celta Vigo 17 5 6 6 28 26 21

Valladolid 18 5 6 7 16 20 21

Real Sociedad 17 5 4 8 18 20 19

Leganes 18 4 7 7 16 21 19

Villarreal 18 3 8 7 19 23 17

Athletic Bilbao 17 2 10 5 16 24 16

Rayo Vallecano 18 4 4 10 18 32 16

SD Huesca 18 2 5 11 17 35 11


