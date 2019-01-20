Simi renews wedding vows to Adekunle Gold

By Rotimi Agbana

After news broke that Simi and Adekunle Gold are in a romantic relationship, both singers began keeping their relationship secret; a decision many constantly questioned because there were also rumours that she may be dating Falz.

Though she refused to ever confirm if she was romantically involved with Adekunle Gold, she admitted that they were very close friends.

“When I met Adekunle Gold, I just knew him as a graphic artist, popularly referred to as the ‘King of Photoshop’. I didn’t even know he was a singer, but we just became close from there.”

But she dispelled rumours that she was dating Falz during an interview with Wazobia Max’s ‘Talk Talk’.

“I’m not dating Falz. I was not dating Falz. I never said I was dating Falz”, Simi said.

However, the cat is now out of the bag after a series of clues were pieced together to finally unveil the truth about their relationship; one of which was Simi’s public profession of love for Adekunle Gold after he came out to support her at her annual concert held in December 2018.

Adekunle Gold also hinted that they were in love when he stated on Twitter that Simi would continue to be the woman after his heart, after her support during his three days concert in December also.

To crown it all, the singers sealed their love with a low key traditional wedding in Lagos last week with a few friends and family members in attendance.

While many are still unsure if the singers are truly married, they have reassured each other of their undying love.

Adekunle Gold who recently released a new song, ‘Promise’, featuring Simi, posted the art work of the single on his Instagram page with the caption; “Promise me you’ll grow old with me and ride with me till the sun goes down”, to which Simi replied him on her own Instagram page saying; “I’ll ride with you till we’re a hundred and forty four.”