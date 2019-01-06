Shagari did so much for the Urhobos — Okumagba

The head of Okumagba dynasty in Okere Urhobo Kingdom, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State , Chief Emmanuel Ono Okumagba, has asserted that the late first executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shagari had done so much for the Okumagbas, and indeed the Urhobos.

Okumagba, who is also the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,Warri-Urhobos made the assertion while speaking to newsmen on the demise of the sage at his residence in Warri.

He recalled that Alhaji Shagari gave the then head of Okumagba’s dynasty, late Chief Daniel Okumagba ( of blessed memory) a political life-line after he lost the governorship contest in the defunct Bendel State with his appointment as Chairman, Board of Directors of Ajaokuta Steel Plant, saying that “ we cannot forget so soon this gesture, which rekindled the political life of the then head of our family “

Chief Okumagba also recalled that Alhaji Shagari then appointed some Urhobos into some strategy positions; including the late Chief Patrick Bolokor as Minister of State for External Affairs, late Chief Abel Akpedeye as Chairman, Board of Directors, Salt Factory, Oghara, late Senator Fred Ayo Brume as General Manager of Delta Steel Company, Ovwian/ Aladja, amongst others, noting that “ as it is now, the Urhobos have lost out in ministerial appointments. So, we cannot forget those who considered us ( the Urhobos) for ministerial appointments as the fifth largest ethnic group in Nigeria. He ( Alhaji “ Shagari) has done so much for the Urhobos as president of Nigeria”

He then prayed that God should grant Alhaji Shagari’ s family, people of Sokoto and indeed Nigerians the fortitude to bear the lost”.