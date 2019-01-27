Sanwo-Olu, Agbaje shun BBC Lagos debate

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Ahead of Lagos State Governorship election, All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his People’s Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Jimi Agbaje, yesterday, shunned British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, debate, organised for governorship candidates.

Both candidates were among the six contestants voted for during a poll conducted by the media organisation.

Candidates present at the debate were: African Development Congress, ADC, Mr. Olumuyiwa Fafowora, Providence People’s Congress, PPC, Mrs. Omolara Adesanya, African Democratic Congress, ADC, Babatunde Gbadamosi and Young Progressives Party, YPP, Mrs. Adebisi Ogunsanya.

Confirming their invite, the moderator of the Yoruba debate, Dr. Olubusola Afolayan, disclosed that after the poll, each of the candidates was invited, saying, they all acknowledged the letters.

“But we are surprise that both candidates did not show up for the event. It is not the fault of the organization that they did not come rather; the fault goes to the candidates who have decided not to show up for the debate.”