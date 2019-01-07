Resumption: NUT charges members to improve performance in 2019

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State Chapter on Monday urged its members in primary and secondary schools to improve on their performance in 2019.

Mr Adesina Adedoyin, Chairman of NUT in Lagos said in an interview in Lagos that all hands must be on deck to improve education in 2019.

Adedoyin said that teachers must dedicate themselves to the teaching profession and work hard in the second term of the 2018/2019 academic session.

He said the contribution of everybody was important to make education excel.

“Since there is a benchmark for performance, we must progress on it and we must not retrogress.

“If we are not progressive in nature, you will see that there will be fluctuation when you plot the graph.

“It is my hope that by the time you plot the graph, it will go up if everyone of us, parents, government and society at large do our part.

“The philanthropists should come to our aid. People should not believe in what they will get from the society, they should believe in giving back to the society that made them.

“All hands must be on deck; the contribution of everybody is necessary to make sure that we excel,” he said.

Adedoyin urged the state government to give priority to core subjects like Mathematics, English Language, History and Yoruba.

The unionist said core subjects were important, but there was a dearth of teachers in the schools.

He said majority were running away from those courses in higher institutions, but the few ones that read them were not opportune to join the profession.

“Government should give priority to the core subjects like English, Mathematics, History and Yoruba.

“Some subjects are even brushed aside like history, but if don’t know the history of your country, you can not contribute meaningfully because you cannot divorce the past from the present and the present from the future.

“I have not seen any subject that is not important; all subjects are important because they will be very useful in one way or the other in the area of their endeavor, ” he said.

Adedoyin urged members of the union to redouble their efforts toward meeting their targets in the new year.

He said government should do more in terms of motivation and remuneration and also give adequate recognition to teachers and the teaching profession, (NAN)