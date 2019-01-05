Polls: Okowa promises more development

As PDP flags off campaigns

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) has flagged of its campaigns for the general elections billed to hold in the month of February and March this year with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State thanking the people for their support which he says will bring about unprecedented development in the next four years.

Governor Okowa who addressed PDP faithful who turned out for the flag off ceremony yesterday at the Oghara Township Stadium, Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State observed that his administration recorded a lot of achievements as a result of the support and cooperation of Deltans.

“I thank all Deltans for the votes cast for us in 2015, together, we have crossed the very difficult times, our collective efforts have been recognised nationally and internationally, we have delivered on our promises,” the governor said, stating, “as we move into the next level, we will continue to grow prosperity, but, I cannot do it alone, working with you, all Deltans, we will build a stronger Delta that we will be proud of and others will emulate; what we need is cooperation and peaceful environment.”

He continued, “from the Presidency to the House of Assembly, we will have to deliver all our candidates; I offer myself for debate because, it is not enough for All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate to come out and say he wants to be governor and relying on thugs or run to Lagos after every election.”



Governor Okowa who laced his speech with pidgin English emphasised, “I am going into the election, together with all Deltans and we will win in every local government area of the state, Deltans are happy; Delta State is a peaceful state; let us take the message from house to house, talk to everybody, so that before the election, all Deltans will belong to the PDP, tell them about what we have done, what we are doing and what we will do.”

“When we said we were going to create jobs, people thought we were joking but, through the Job Creation office, we have created over 20, 000 jobs, we are organising business fare for beneficiaries of our entrepreneurial programmes, we have revamped technical colleges, all the courses in our Polytechnics have been accredited, because of peace, our state has moved from number four t to number one in oil production; this is the only state in the federation that has awarded more than 350 road projects, we are constructing drainages to check flood and in the course of this year, we will start drainage projects in Effurun/Warri axis of which we have made budgetary provision for to the tune of N3 Billion; we have constructed over 4, 738 classrooms; we have awarded contract for the renovation of the Teaching hospital; we are the first state in the country to start health insurance scheme of which we have captured the formal sector and already enrolling the informal sector,” the governor said with the people chanting his praises.

Those who spoke at the rally, including Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro, former Governor James Ibori, former Deputy Governors Amos Utuama and Benjamin Elue, Senator Patrick Osakwe, Senator Stella Omu, Dr Rolland Orisejafor, Dr Steve Oru, Chairman of the Campaign Council, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Director General of the Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, among others, gave reasons why Deltans will re-elect Governor Okowa.

Barr. Otuaro said, “the time has come again for us to do it the way we have been doing since 1999.”

“The re-election of Governor Okowa is our challenge; I have no question in my mind that you (Governor Okowa) have done very well, I can say that without equivocation, you have done exceedingly well; you are competent, capable, knowledgeable and have the capacity to govern the state for another four years; you (Governor Okowa) deserve another term, I am indeed very pleased with you, your achievements,” Chief Ibori said while Prof. Utuama and Chief Elue respectively said, “we are here to affirm our support for the candidates of the PDP;” “there has been a foundation of power rotation and good governance in Delta State, let us go to our different units, our wards to work for PDP, I can assure you that victory is ours.”

Senator Patrick Osakwe described the support for Governor Okowa as “a mass movement.”

Senator Omu stated that Governor Okowa “is a master of good governance, master of road construction who has been tested and will be re-elected for us to continue to enjoy peace,” and Dr Orisejafor said, “I am here to declare that in agreement with all Deltans, the governor has done very well, today, we are testifying that he has delivered on his promises and has done extremely well; several factors are behind him and he will be re-elected.”

Rt. Hon. Solomon had in a welcome address, said, “we are here to celebrate God; our Governor has done well and we are here to appeal to Deltans to vote for all the candidates of the PDP,” while Prof. Oyovbaire stated, “there is no vacancy in Government House, Asaba; I have never seen a rally of this magnitude, hank God all Deltans are here; the man for whom we are gathered is a man of integrity, PDP will be back to Aso Rock. ”

Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso called for support for all the candidates of the PDP, saying the party has solutions to the problems of the country.

High point of the event which was attended by Nollywood Stars, representatives of National Association of Nigerian Students and other interest groups was the presentation of flags to the candidates of the party for the Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats.