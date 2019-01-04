PDP grieves over NAF helicopter crash

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) grieves over the tragic crash of the Nigeria Air Force helicopter, resulting in the death of five of our gallant soldiers fighting insurgency in the North East.

The party notes that these patriotic Nigerians risked and ultimately laid down their lives for our nation, while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion, Damasak in Borno state who have continued to display unmatched courage in the fight against insurgents.

Our party deeply appreciates and salutes the courage, gallantry and sacrifice of our troops, many of whom have paid the ultimate price in defending our nation and ensuring our safety.

The PDP, therefore, condoles with our military high command, the families of the victims of the crash, as well as those of other soldiers who have died while protecting our nation.

While praying God to console the bereaved, the PDP urges for more support, equipment and prayers for our soldiers as they daily risk their lives to keep the entire nation safe.