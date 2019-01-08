Oyo state rebuilds Ayefele’s Music House

Abuja – The Oyo state government has rebuilt Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele’s `Music house’ it demolished in 2018.



Ayefele expressed his gratitude to the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi for rebuilding the once-demolished ‘Music House’ allegedly valued at N800m.

He took to his instagram handle @yinkaayefele to shared his appreciation message a card and the caption, “Thank you sir, we appreciate you”.

The card read, “The management and staff of Yinka Ayefele Limited is using this medium to thank his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi for rebuilding the music house.”

Following Ayefele’s appreciation message, fans congratulated Ayefele on getting the house back but added that the demolition was unnecessary to begin with.

@Funmionabam said, ‘The power of social media. Congrats @Yinkayefele but I would advice you to be careful.”

@Lordsfavour commented, “Happy for you Ayefele. God over everything. Thanks to the governor.”

@Hollarbesse said, “But what was the purpose of bringing down the building in the first place and then building it back up.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Aug. 2018, social media users went ‘wild’ when the Oyo State government demolished the Music House for allegedly flouting state housing rules.

Although Ayefele denied breaking the law, the state government denied receipts of any court injunction restraining them from demolishing the house.

According to Ayefele, the structure, which also housed his radio station and music studio, represented 20 years of his hard work.

The case received wide publicity and fans of the singer pleaded for the government’s assistance in rebuilding the structure as the demolition was ‘unfair’.

The Oyo State government heeded to the calls and in Nov. 2018 began rebuilding the Music House with the hope of completing before the end of 2018. (NAN)