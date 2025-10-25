Demolition of my broadcasting station announced me to the world — Yinka Ayefele

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh FM, Dr. Yinka Ayefele, has said that the demolition of his broadcasting station in 2018 by the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was one of the major events that brought him into the global spotlight.

Ayefele stated this at a press conference held at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Ibadan, to flag off activities marking the 10th anniversary celebration of Fresh FM Nigeria. According to him, the demolition, which many considered a setback, turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

His words: “The demolition exercise carried out on my station by the Ajimobi administration was a blessing in disguise. Governments have always carried out demolition exercises, but why did mine draw the attention of the whole world? BBC London and CNN called me for interviews on the matter. My name and that of my company travelled across the world. What surprised me most was that the late Governor Ajimobi later rebuilt the station. That incident took me to where I am today — perhaps I might not have reached this level if it hadn’t happened.”

Recounting his early challenges, Ayefele reflected on the life-changing accident of December 1, 1997, which left him in a wheelchair but inspired his transition into broadcasting. “I never knew that my first car, a Volkswagen Beetle, would mark my turning point. After the accident on my way to Abeokuta, I resolved to continue broadcasting. I started by streaming on Facebook, and my fans, especially those outside Nigeria, appreciated it. That was how the dream of owning a radio station began,” he said.

The ace gospel musician also urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to enforce stricter compliance with broadcasting regulations to restore professionalism in the sector. “The broadcast industry has become too porous. When I applied for Fresh FM’s license, NBC carried out thorough investigations — even the DSS visited my mother and our church four times. It was a tough process. But today, getting a license seems like an all-comers affair,” he lamented.

Speaking on the station’s decade-long journey, Ayefele explained that although Fresh FM officially turned ten in April, the celebration was scheduled for October to allow for a more elaborate event.

“My vision has always been to change the face of broadcasting, and I believe we’ve achieved that. NBC appreciates our work because we’ve upheld professionalism,” he said. Ayefele revealed that Fresh FM currently employs nearly 400 staff members, adding that he takes pride in maintaining a cordial working relationship with his employees and has never owed salaries. “For the past ten years, I’ve never sacked anyone. I only advised someone to resign when necessary. Seeing my staff happy and fulfilled gives me joy,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the late Governor Ajimobi, Governor Seyi Makinde, and former President Goodluck Jonathan for their roles in his journey. “If Ajimobi hadn’t demolished Fresh FM, perhaps the world wouldn’t have known us. He later rebuilt the station, and I’ll always remember him for that. Whenever challenges come, I face them headlong. I thank God for the courage to overcome. I was 50 before I had children, but I prefer to focus on impacting lives.”

Representing Governor Seyi Makinde, the Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Suleiman Olanrewaju, commended Ayefele for his resilience and innovation. “Today, we are celebrating resilience and excellence. Fresh FM has redefined broadcasting standards. Dr. Yinka Ayefele is a great talent manager, especially at a time when new radio stations are emerging daily,” Olanrewaju said.

Also speaking, Alhaja Serifat Koro, Assistant Director of the NBC, who represented the Zonal Director, NBC Ibadan, described Fresh FM as one of the Commission’s success stories. “Fresh FM is like a tree we nurtured, and it’s fulfilling to see how much it has grown. We need your presence in the North and East. Broadcasting stations may err occasionally, but what matters is continuous improvement,” she noted.

