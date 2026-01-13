2027: APC declares growing dominance in Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have declared the party increasingly dominant, asserting that it is united and well-positioned to reclaim lost political ground ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The declaration was made in Ibadan on Tuesday during the grand finale of the 14-Federal Constituency Tour organised by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, held in the Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

In his address, former Senate Leader and Oyo State Ambassador for the Renewed Hope Agenda, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, described Ibadan North as a traditional APC stronghold and attributed the party’s loss in the last federal constituency by-election to internal divisions.

“Ibadan North is a stronghold of the APC. The division within our party led to the PDP’s victory, which was merely a fluke. Today, we are united, stronger and ready to deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 and dislodge the PDP from Agodi Government House,” Folarin said.

He further claimed that the APC was witnessing an influx of members from opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), due to the growing impact of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“There is a mass movement into the APC. As we speak, APC has become the only surviving political party in Oyo State because people can now see the results of this administration,” he added.

Dr. Florence Ajimobi commended party leaders and members for strengthening unity and rebuilding confidence at the grassroots level. “Our strength lies in unity, discipline and organisation. If we sustain this momentum, the APC will return stronger in 2027,” she said.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, highlighted the achievements of the Tinubu administration, saying, “This administration has laid a solid foundation for national development. The APC must be supported to sustain this progress beyond 2027.”

The chief host of the event, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, described the rally as evidence of growing support for President Tinubu. “What we are witnessing today is just the tip of the iceberg. The APC is ready to secure the President’s re-election, reclaim the governorship in Oyo State and win other elective offices,” Alli said.

With the conclusion of the 14-Federal Constituency Tour, several party leaders, including Alhaji Olayide Abass and Senators Abdulfatai Buhari, Yunus Akintunde, and Ayo Adeseun, said the next phase would focus on sustained grassroots engagement, voter mobilisation, and promotion of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The rally also witnessed defections from opposition parties, with hundreds of new members joining the APC from the PDP and Labour Party. Among the defectors were former council chairman Hon. Yusuf Shuab, Agba Egbe, former PDP local government chairman Hon. Seun Adelore, and Labour Party figures including Hon. Babatunde Olugbenga and Hon. Afeez Abiola, citing governance performance and inclusive leadership as reasons for their decision.