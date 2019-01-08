Otti, Ikpeazu at war over Abia guber poll

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE Campaign Organization of Alex Otti, the Abia State APGA governorship candidate has accused Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and his party, PDP, of using money meant to pay workers in the State to purchase the PVCs of hungry and vulnerable citizens while workers are owed months of arrears of salaries.

Otti further alleged that the Ikpeazu Government “is using her agents in different ministries and parastatals to fraudulently and deceitfully collect PVC details of thousands of registered voters in exchange for sums said to range from N5, 000.00 to N20, 000.00 per person”. But in a swift reaction, Ikpeazu dismissed the allegations as baseless and “Alex Otti’s tales by moonlight” which succeeded only in “achieving an alibi for Otti in his impending defeat in the coming elections”.

According to Kazie Uko, Director, Media and Publicity for Alex Otti Campaign Organisation, “the government and the PDP have (allegedly) set up some organised groups, allocated millions of naira to them and charged them with the responsibility of fraudulently obtaining PVC details of voters, especially those in the rural areas.

“As we write, the government is using her agents in different ministries and parastatals, to fraudulently and deceitfully collect PVC details of thousands of registered voters in exchange for sums said to range from N5,000 to N20,000 per person”, Uko alleged.

According him, “we understand that PVCs so collected are intended to be used if incident forms are going to be used by INEC, otherwise, they would be withheld to ensure genuine voters, majority of whom would vote against PDP are disenfranchised.

But dismissing the statement as a product of ignorance, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, Esq, Director Media, Information and Communications, Abia State PDP Central Campaign Council, said Uko did not know what a card reader is let alone how it works.

“Two things are deducible from his write up. First, it is either he doesn’t know what a card reader is and has never seen one in his lifetime, let alone knowing how it operates, or he is an expert at manipulating the device to achieve fraudulent ends.”