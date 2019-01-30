OPPO makes first 5G multiparty video calls on Smartphone

By Juliet Umeh

For the first time in the history of Smartphone technology, a multiparty video conferencing call was completed on a 5G network and the global smartphone technology giants, Oppo, said it has just achieved the feat.

Oppo says it is increasingly gaining attention all over the world for its classy smartphone designs, unbelievable camera quality, seamless user experience and most recently, its 5G capabilities.

Engineers from six different Oppo Research & Development institutes around the world participated in the video call using WeChat, a popular Chinese social media app, with “Hello Oppo, Hello 5G” being the first words spoken.

This breakthrough makes Oppo the first smartphone technology company in the world to make a multiparty video call on a 5G network. Earlier this year, it was the first company to complete 5G signalling and data connections on a Smartphone.

Founder, President and CEO of the company, Tony Chen, said that “completing the first multiparty 5G video call on a smartphone further shows our technological edge in the development of 5G smartphones and brings the company a step closer to being one of the first manufacturers to release 5G smartphones commercially in 2019”.

Oppo said at its recent 2018 Technology Exhibition in Shenzhen, that it will fully integrate 5G with applications and user insights, and continuously innovate to provide users with revolutionary, necessary, convenient and seamless experiences.