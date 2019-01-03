Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Omotola Leads Partners In widows home make over

On 3:57 pmIn Entertainment, News by Idowu BankoleComments
Oscar Voting Member, Philanthropist, and Legendary Actress Omotola just Renovated a Widows Home in 4 days Record time, through her GALG (Give and Let Give) initiative set up caters to Widows and Orphans every December.
Omotola in a photo session with the Widows and Orphans
A widow, Mrs Folashade Chijioke was nominated after many entries via emails by another widow.
The criteria was the widow being nominated must be a working woman, giving back to community and raising her kids.
A widow and some of the orphans present at the event
A widow expressing surprise has she enters into the beautifully renovated apartment.
Tears of joy has the widow witnessed the beautiful apartment- a philanthropic gesture of omotola
the widow being consoled by an orphan and another widow, whom are also beneficiaries of the philanthropic gesture of omotola
the widow and and some of the orphans in a party mood
omotola and some of the widows

There was barely any dry eye as all were overwhelmed by joy and thanked Give and Let Give and their partners.

the widow and the orphans in a joyous mood, with omotola
The orphans entering into the renovated apartment
Omotola arriving the venue with the widows and orphans gathered to welcome her
Work started at the home in Mowe, Ogun State on the 27th of December with help from partners,
@pinenivory (who supplied furniture), @sujimoto (donated paint materials and bathroom fittings),
@playinarchitecture (who changed the ceiling to POP and upgraded kitchen)
@vitafoam (Mr Toye who donated the double decker, bed for mum and mattresses) and Scanfrost who donated a TV, fridge and gas cooker.
workers moving in some of the new appliances
before and after picture of the ceiling
before and after picture of another room being occupied by orphans
before and after picture of a room occupied by a widow and some orphans
the orphans in a celebrating mood, as the move onto the renovated room
Hearts filled with joy as they feel the renovated apartment
entrance of the widows home
the widow’s home being commissioned by a special guest
prayers being offered for omotola by a widow

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.