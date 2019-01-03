Photos: Omotola Leads Partners In widows home make over

Oscar Voting Member, Philanthropist, and Legendary Actress Omotola just Renovated a Widows Home in 4 days Record time, through her GALG (Give and Let Give) initiative set up caters to Widows and Orphans every December.

A widow, Mrs Folashade Chijioke was nominated after many entries via emails by another widow.

The criteria was the widow being nominated must be a working woman, giving back to community and raising her kids.

There was barely any dry eye as all were overwhelmed by joy and thanked Give and Let Give and their partners.

Work started at the home in Mowe, Ogun State on the 27th of December with help from partners,

@pinenivory (who supplied furniture), @sujimoto (donated paint materials and bathroom fittings),

@playinarchitecture (who changed the ceiling to POP and upgraded kitchen)

@vitafoam (Mr Toye who donated the double decker, bed for mum and mattresses) and Scanfrost who donated a TV, fridge and gas cooker.