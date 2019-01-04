Omeruo happy with LaLiga challenge

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo said he was enjoying his time in Spain with Leganes.

The Chelsea of England player has spent all his career on loan to several clubs, but he disclosed that life in the LaLiga was much more exciting, coupled with the fact he is improving in a League rated among the top five in the world.

Emery finds it hard to put case for Gunners defence

He said: “The first weeks weren’t good because I wasn’t playing because I was trying to get my work permit. I was in-between going to Nigeria and coming back so I wasn’t playing. Since I came back and got my work permit, it has been good. I have been playing regularly.

“I am excited about the La Liga challenge. I had a lot of options to go back to Turkey but no matter how well I played last season, it didn’t seem to matter and people would always say, it is just the Turkish league. There’s not much respect for the league.

“I also had to test myself and go out and see what it is like to play in the best league, and see how I perform. I love playing, I could be at Chelsea and just be on the bench or wait for an injury but it is not what I want. I want to always play so I always want to leave on loan so I can play.”