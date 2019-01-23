Okowa urges Nigerians to contribute Community Devt

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to be involved in the development of their communities.

The governor made the call on Wednesday during the commissioning of Post Office roundabout, Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, designed and constructed by a private company, Mudi Africa.

According to Governor Okowa, “a lot can be achieved in the development of our communities if individuals blessed by God give back to the society.”

“There is no way a government can provide for all the needs of the people but, just a little sacrifice by individuals or group of friends to development of the communities can make a lot of difference in the life of the people,” he said.

He continued, “when we see people or organisations contributing to the development of the communities, we appreciate them; those who have not helped in the development of the communities, the society, it is time to give back to the society, it may be through assisting the poor because, if all of us continue to render assistance, no matter how little, we will be happier.”

“As a government, we will continue to do our best in partnership with our people to develop our state,” the governor said at the event which was witnessed by the Ovie of Ughelli, Oharisi III.

Mr. Mudiaga Enajemuo, Managing Director, Mudi Africa said the roundabout was constructed to contribute to the aesthetic beauty of Ughelli as a fast–developing town