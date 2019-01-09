Obaseki commiserates with Edo APC Chairman over mother’s passing

…mourns death of mother of AAU Governing Council chair, Omokhodion

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Chairman, Edo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua, over the death of his mother, late Mrs. Beatrice Ojezua, whose passing at age 87, was announced on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

The governor, who led other members of his cabinet on a condolence visit to Ojezua’s residence in Benin City, said late Mrs. Beatrice Lami Ojezua lived a good life, which can be attested to by those who knew her.

The governor also paid a condolence visit to the Chairman, Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Chief Lawson Omokhodion, over the death of his mother, late Mrs. Christiana Omokhodion.

Speaking at the residence of the Ojezua family, the governor said, “Mama was a mother to all, she lived a good life and accomplished a lot in her lifetime. She emphasized education, among other things. We all are her children; we thank God for her life.”

Obaseki said Late Mrs. Beatrice Ojezua had a fair share of success and accomplishments in life, leaving good legacies for her children to emulate. “We are here to assure you of our administration’s support as we stand by you in these trying times,” he said.

The eldest son of the family, Alexander Ojezua, thanked the governor and his entourage for the visit, noting that the family appreciates the gesture.

He described his late mother as a mother to everybody, adding, “We want to call this a celebration of life as mama accomplished a lot in life and set the stage for the success of her biological children and all those close to her, who she saw as her children.”

At the Omokhodion residence, Obaseki described late Christiana Omokhodion, who died at age 89, as a woman who embodied truth, love, Christian piety, and said that she was committed to community service.

He urged the Omokhodions to take solace in the fact that their late mother witnessed the wedding of one of her granddaughters before her passing.

Chief Lawson Omokhodion expressed appreciation to the governor for making time to grieve with the family.