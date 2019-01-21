Obasanjo fires Buhari again

By Nwafor Sunday & Idowu Bankole

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has again chided President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that he (Buhari) is sick in the body, mind and soul.

Speaking with BBC Yoruba on Monday, Obasanjo opined, “Buhari has health issues in his body, mind and soul. We should implore him to quit politics. He should go and rest. He has done his best.

“We should give someone else a chance. Some people usually ask me, if the person I support fails them.

Obasanjo will face trial If Buhari wants – Oshiomhole

“But my honest reply has always been that such is the beauty of democracy, if he fails, he will be replaced too”, he said.