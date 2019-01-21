NNPC mulls collaboration to end cross-border fuel smuggling

By Michael Eboh

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, called for increased collaboration with members of African Union of Transportation and Logistics Organisation to address the rising incidents of cross-border leakages of petroleum products.

Receiving the delegation of the group led by the president, Mustapha Chaeun, in his office in Abuja weekend, Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mr. Maikanti Baru, said smuggling of petroleum products remained a blight in the nation’s fuel supply and distribution matrix.

Baru noted that the collaboration would not only help to stop the menace but also help rid the West African corridor of other vices that are associated with the illicit fuel smuggling business.

Baru also charged the regional transportation union to ensure that its members complied with extant laws and regulations on speed limits, axial weight of haulage tankers and other sundry regulations necessary to ensure safety of high ways across the African terrain.

Also speaking, Chaeun pledged the readiness of its members to comply with extant laws and regulations in countries where they operate.

He said the composition of the union members which encompasses groups from West, Central, East and North Africa, made it imperative for the union to work with key continental institutions, such as the NNPC to maximize its strategic role in the region.

‘’We expect collaboration on many levels: first at the level of development of our sector, the transport sector, and to enhance human resources management. On another level, there is the need for training our professional drivers that work in transport sector,” he noted.