NIFOR top staff risk jail over alleged contempt

By Alemma Ozioruva

BENIN CITY—SOME top staff of the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research, NIFOR, including the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development risk being.

committed to prison over alleged contempt of court by refusing to obey the Industrial Court, Akure Division ruling that Dr Aisuen Osasuyi is the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the country’s premier oil palm research institute.

Vanguard gathered that a contempt proceeding initiated by Osasuyi, who is claimant in the suit had been served on four of NIFOR’s staff including Edward Ujeadughele, Dr Abdulrazak Muazu, Dr Celestine Ikuenobe and Mrs Josephine Sanni for their alleged continued refusal to obey the court judgment delivered on December 13, 2018 by Justice Oyebola Oyewumi where he declared that the appointment of Osasuyi as head of NIFOR on November 9, 2017 by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development was “regular, valid and proper.”