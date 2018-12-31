Breaking News
NEW YEAR: Akeredolu commutes death sentence of three prisoners to life imprisonment

By Idowu Bankole

By Dayo Johnson

…Pardons 12 others

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state yesterday commuted the death sentence of three condemned prisoners to life imprisonment and pardoned 12 others in the spirit of the New Year celebration.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye in Akure revealed that the gesture was extended to prisoners “who have served substantially terms of imprisonment.

Ajiboye pointed out that the governor was exercising the “power conferred on him by Section 212(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him the governor urged “the beneficiaries of the gesture to always shun acts that can likely return them to the prison.

The governor commuted the death sentence of three condemned prisoners to life imprisonment.


