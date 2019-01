By Emma Amaize

A new Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, appointed by INEC, Cyril Omorogbe, has resumed in Delta State.

A PHD holder, he comes with a pedigree of scholarship spanning about three decades.

Educated in the United States , Omorogbe is a management and information technology security expert .

He was the immediate past REC for Bayelsa before he moved to Delta.

Omorogbe is Edo by origin