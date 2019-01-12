Ndidi didn’t deserve a spot in CAF best XI – Babayaro

Former Nigeria international defender Celestine Babayaro ?says Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City didn’t have a better 2018 than the players selected ahead of him in the CAF Best XI during the recently concluded CAF Awards.

Leicester City owner died in helicopter crash alongside ‘4 others — Family source

The omission of Ndidi infuriated most Nigerians who are of the opinion that the midfielder did enough in the year under review to earn a spot in Africa’s Best XI players owing to his consistent display for Leicester City last season.

However Babayaro who also played for another English Premier League side in Chelsea during his playing days insisted that although Ndidi did very well last season, he still didn’t do enough like the duo of Thomas Partey and Naby Keita who were voted ahead of him.

”Ndidi didn’t do badly to be honest, but in 2018 Partey and Keita did more mainly due to their involvement in the Champions League and Europa League, something Ndidi didn’t have with Leicester last season”, Babayaro said.

” If we are to be fair that gave them an edge over Ndidi who didn’t do badly. Nigerians should understand that we dominated this award in time past and we will no doubt do same in the future with the wave of young talents coming through“, he concluded.