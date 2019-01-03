Breaking News
Naira up at N359.5 /$ in parallel market

On 10:29 pmIn Business, News by adekunleComments

The Naira, Thursday, appreciated to N359.5 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to  naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N359.5 per dollar from N362.5 per dollar last week Monday, indicating three kobo appreciation of the naira.

However, the naira ,yesterday, depreciated by 89 kobo in the  Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N365.30 per dollar yesterday from N364.41 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to 41 kobo depreciation of the naira.

The  volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday stood at  $29.38 million.

