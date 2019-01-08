Minimum wage ‘ll determine electoral preference of voters – Labour

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA-ORGANISED labour in Bayelsa State Tuesday joined their counterparts across the country in a peaceful protest against the delay in the implement of the new minimum wage.



The workers who were led by a representative of the NLC at the national, Comarde Ben Nnebue and the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, John Ndiomu, marched through the Mbiama/Yenagoa road singing solidarity songs before stopping at the Government House gate, where they were received by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Talford Ongolo.

Presenting the protest letter to Mr Ongolo, who represented the state government, state NLC chairman, John Ndiomu, called on the state government to make a commitment to the speedy implementation of new minimum wage, stressing that the State Governor had already made a verbal commitment to that effect.

He said: “The new minimum wage will largely determine the electoral preference of Nigerian voters in 2019 general elections.

Nigerian workers as voters will indeed take their eventful fate to the polling stations and indicate in the ballot their views in the fateful implementation of the new national minimum wage.



“Workers and their families will cause friends and allies not to vote for any candidate in the forth coming elections who hesitate or refused to commit to the new national minimum wage.”

Chief of Staff to the Bayelsa State Government, Mr Ongolo, who received the protest letter on behalf of the State Governor, said the state government will support any decision reached whenever the issue of the national minimum wage has been sorted out and commneded the workers for conducting themselves peacefully.