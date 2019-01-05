Man Utd drop Pogba, Rojo from FA Cup tie

Manchester United take on Reading in the third round of this season’s FA Cup at Old Trafford in a 12:30 kickoff today.

The Royals currently sit 23rd in the Championship under the guidance of Jose Manuel Gomes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the media yesterday.

The caretaker manager confirmed that centre-backs Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are still sidelined through injury. The duo have yet to feature in any of the Norwegian’s four games in charge at Manchester United. Ole confirmed to MUTV: “Rojo and Smalling – they’re out.”

The United legend also confirmed that Paul Pogba is a doubt to feature. The 2018 World Cup winner picked up a knock in our 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Wednesday night following a horror challenge from Jonjo Shelvey. Solskjaer said: