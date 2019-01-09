Late APGA scribe for burial Feb 7

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE late National Organizing Secretary of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Mike Kwentoh, who died on December 29, 2018 is to be buried February 7, 2019 in his home town, Onitsha.

Anambra State chairman of APGA, Sir Norbert Obi, who spoke at the party’s secretariat in Awka, yesterday, said the burial ceremony would take place at the Christ the King College, CKC, Onitsha and would be attended by national and state officials of the party.

Yesterday, the APGA leadership opened a condolence register for the late politician who, for many years, was the Anambra State chairman of the party.

Obi, while signing the condolence register at the party’s headquarters in Awka, described the late Kwentor as an honest and consummate politician who worked very hard to ensure that APGA remained the dominant political party in Anambra State.

“The sad news of your sudden demise was shocking and we in APGA pray the almighty God to grant your soul eternal rest,” Obi wrote in the register.