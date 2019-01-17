It’ll be grave mistake to return PDP to power—Buhari

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—President Muhammadu Buhari has said it would be a grave mistake to return Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates at any level back to government, adding that his government would make Ajaokuta Steel Company, ASC, work to ensure massive employment of Nigerians, especially residents of Ajaokuta.

The President said these, yesterday, when he and other leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, stormed the state as part of his campaigns for re-election and the election of other APC candidates ahead of the polls.

There was total lock down in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, during the rally, as streets and roads leading to the Lokoja Township Stadium venue of the event witnessed unprecedented human traffic, as party faithful and others trooped to welcome President Buhari to the state.

All available spaces in the stadium, as well as its environs, were flooded with party faithful and supporters.

The President thanked the people of Lokoja for the reception, berating previous administrations for wasting $16 billion on power without a commensurate outcome, noting that his efforts in the sector had yielded more results than his predecessors.

Speaking, the Director General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi, said the election was between the looters and the looted, saying “they said there is hunger in the land. Yes, there is hunger because PDP looted everything. They want to come back and continue their looting.

“PDP is hungry and desperate to come back to power. They want to get into power so that they can find a means into looting for another four years. If you don’t reject them, they will come back and steal. PDP can only thrive in corruption.”

On his part, Governor Yahaya Bello said the mammoth crowd that came to welcome the President was a sign of acceptance of the party in the state, calling on the people to vote for the party in the forthcoming elections.

Bello said: “There is only one party in Kogi State as far as we are concerned; it is APC. The people believe in you (Buhari), that was why they trooped out on such a short notice.”

The governor urged the electorate not to reinvent failure by voting any PDP candidate at any level of tier of governments.