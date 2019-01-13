IPMAN factions unite at AGM, reconstitute BoT

By Clifford Ndujihe

MEMBERS of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, have put behind the five-year leadership crisis that rocked the group, and resolved to move ahead as a family and key back into the nation’s petroleum sector where the association is a key player.

This was part of the resolution at its 2019 Annual General Meeting, AGM, held in Awka, the Anambra State capital, weekend, according to the National President of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo.

Elder Okoronkwo, in a keynote address while declaring the meeting open said that the crisis that had rocked the association’s leadership since January 20, 2014 was brought to an end by the Supreme Court’s verdict of December 14,2018 which affirmed his executive as the authentic leadership of IPMAN.

He bemoaned the huge material, financial and mental losses the members had incurred while the leadership crisis lingered.

