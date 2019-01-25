INEC needs 11,000 security personnel for elections in Adamawa – REC

Yola – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will require 11,000 security personnel for the conduct of the 2019 general elections in Adamawa State.

Mr Masim Gaidam, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, said this at a workshop organised on election security in Yola on Friday.



“We need no fewer than 11,000 security personnel to man the 4,102 voting points across the state.

“We need the security personnel to ensure free and fair elections; they are also expected to maintain peaceful atmosphere during the elections,’’ he said.

Gaidam said that during the elections, the security personnel would be deployed across the state to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens, while maintaining law and order around the polling and collation centres.

He said that adequate security arrangements would be put in place to ensure the safety of election officers and materials during and after the elections.

Gaidam said that the workshop was aimed at equipping the security personnel, who would be involved in the elections, with the requisite skills and knowledge about election security.

He also said that the training was also planned to enhance the service delivery of the security personnel in the forthcoming elections.

He charged the participants to endeavour to report at their duty posts punctually, adding that they also be aware of the stipulations of the Electoral Law while discharging their respective duties.

“I want you to display a high level of professionalism; you should not exhibit any form of partisanship or interfere with the electoral process,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 100 senior security personnel attended the two-day workshop.