INEC decentralises collection of PVCs to ward level in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said the collection of Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs in Taraba state will be decentralised to ward level from January 16, 2018.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Baba Yusuf who disclosed this at a briefing in Jalingo yesterday attributed the commission’s action to the low turn out by owners of the PVCs to collect their cards at Local Government Area headquarters.

He said the commission had in its custody 210,504 unclaimed PVCs across the 16 local government areas of the state, stressing that the collection exercise at ward level will end on January 21.

According to him, “ usually people collect their PVCs at Local government headquarters where they registered but we observed that turn out was very low. “The Commission then decided to decentralize collection to the ward level so that it would be easier for people to collect.“ Yusuf who reiterated the commission’s readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible election in the state also called on those yet to get their PVCs to use the five days window period of collection at ward level to do so.