I’ll provide robust representation, attract more federal projects —Okubo

BOMADI—Democratic People’s Party, DPP, House of Representative candidate for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, Delta State,Prince Ojoto Okubo, has said he would provide robust representation and attract more federal and state projects to the constituency, if elected.

Okubo stated this while addressing Bomadi youths and party faithful in Bomadi town, headquarters of the local government area in Delta State, adding that his intention to contest the seat was borne out of the need to redeem the area and break its shackle abysmal representation in the past 18 years.

He noted that he would offer the much desired change to the people by bringing in fresh ideas and innovation through a well planned programme that would involve the youths, women, aged men and the people living with physical disabilities.

Okubo urged the people to be wary of politicians that appear on the scene after three year, to continually enslave his followers by dolling out cash that would only last for a moment.