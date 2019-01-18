I’ll not accept your offer of Grand Patron until you unite, Oba of Benin tells HOSTCOM leaders

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN CITY—OBA of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare 11, has told members of the Host Communities of Nigeria Oil Producing and Gas, HOSTCOM, that their offer to him to be their National Grand Patron would better be appreciated if there was unity among them and if they can speak with one voice.

The Benin monarch who spoke in Benin City, Edo State, yesterday when he received a faction of HOSTCOM leadership in his Palace, therefore, called on them to bury their differences and unite for a common purpose.

He insisted that he would not want to deal with a particular faction of the body, saying that rather, he would do everything possible to bring the two factions together with a view to uniting them for a common purpose.

He said, “You must find ways to achieve unity in order for the body to access the benefit coming to the Host Communities from the Federal Government.”

He however, thanked members of the group for their various contributions to the success of HOSTCOM, and promised to do his best to unite the group into a body that the Federal Government would listen to.