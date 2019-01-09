Hymnodia winner to get N5m, car

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The winner of Hymnodia reality TV contest, an initiative aimed at nurturing talent in rendition of hymns, will be rewarded with the ASAPH, a specially designed trophy, cash prize of N5million and a car.

This was disclosed by Kufre Ekanem, Managing Director of Philosoville Limited, initiators of Hymnodia, at the recent flag-off of Hymnodia Season One in Lagos.

Ekanem explained that Hymnodia seeks to revive the hymn culture and worship as a critical element of what cohesive societies require. He said Hymnodia revolves around members of a world class choir who contest to showcase their skills as singers, writers and hymnodists, while collaborating to render soul-lifting renditions.

“It is designed to redefine the perception on hymns and reposition the minds of Nigerians on the almost forgotten art and value of hymn creation, writing and singing,” Ekanem affirmed.

According to Ekanem, Hymnodia will be an annual event and will lavishly reward the creativities and talents that excel in its defined categorie

To participate, talented young Nigerians are required to visit Hymnodia website, www.hymn odiahq.com, download and complete the Hymntestants application form and return scanned copy of completed form to info@hymnodiahq.com. Entries closes January 21, 2019.