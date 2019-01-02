How we’re using Ososo carnival to engage youths — Agbaje

By Alemma Aliu

THE lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency II, Mr Emmanuel Agbaje, yesterday, called on the state government to invest more in tourism to take away young people from the unemployment market in the state.

He said the annual Ososo carnival in Akoko-Edo council had over the years created annual sources of income for young people in the area and believed that government’s input to the festival would boost tourism and income generation for the youths of the area.

Speaking with Vanguard at the 8th edition of Ososo carnival, Agbaje said: “Building a veritable tourism industry is a gradual process. We have started something, and it is already yielding results. So as businesses are growing, more people are engaged, people are springing up with their own entrepreneurship ideas.

“Driving along the streets today, I saw quite a lot of spots. A lot happens in the carnival village, people have different spots where they sell various consumables and other items, all these are being done by our young ones and with this, some are able to raise money to support their education.”

“So, economically we are having positive result. All we need now is that the government should show some level of interest. Government is talking of diversification of the economy to expand the sources of revenue generation; this is one way of doing that and it can change the ball game, so I am calling on the state government which I am part of to do more in this area. As legislator, the enabling laws are there and I know that the current administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki is concerned and showing high level of interest in developing tourism in the state.

“I want to encourage government to match their words with action. Our efforts are fine and well but with government’s support and assistance, we will reap the benefit that will accrue from that kind of intervention.”