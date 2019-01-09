Hard work, commitment responsible for growth trajectory – Eat ‘N’ Go boss

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Chief Executive Officer of Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, Patrick McMichael said hard work and commitment of its employees was responsible for the success recorded in the last six years of its existence in Nigeria.

Speaking during the 2018 Gala night of the company in Lagos, he said that the 2019 projection of the company has taken off with a leadership rally discussing the organisation’s 2019 outlook as well as the positive growth pattern of the company over the last six years.

The Eat ‘N’ Go boss said: “Hard work and commitment of our team is an integral part of the success we have achieved in the last six years of our existence in Nigeria. As an organization, we have put in place a working framework to ensure that staff members are properly recognized and rewarded for their efforts in taking us to where we want to be as an organization.

We have already started this, following a series of in-house promotions in 2018. We are very passionate about the growth of our staff and invest in encouraging them through global trainings and competitions like the Ice cream juggling challenge worldwide.”

He stated: “Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brand has since expanded to seven other locations, providing premium yogurt experience for its customers. For Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery, both brands have marked its footprints in the country with additional 10 and nine new outlets opened in 2018 respectively.

The establishment of these new stores, redesigned for the three brands, has further increased the organisation’s manpower development through massive employments of a collective of over 2000 Nigerians,” he said.

He went on “so far, 100 staff became general managers, and 300 others were promoted to next level. 74 staff were also promoted from crew to shift and 20 promoted from shift to arm. 21 were promoted from arm to general manager and 1 from general manager to DS. We know that this is a strong motivational tool for our employees and we look forward to more promotions this 2019” he added