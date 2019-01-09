Five Star terminal to acquire more cargo handling equipment

By Godfrey Bivbere

MANAGEMENT of Five Star Terminals, operators of terminal D at the Tin-can Island port, is to acquire additional cargo handling equipment to ease operations at the terminal in the New Year.

Disclosing this at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos over the weekend, General Manager of the terminal, Schneider Wolfgang, said that the company is out to satisfy it customer by ensuring the their transaction at the terminal smooth.

He called on stakeholders at the terminal to ensure that they stack to the rule and regulation for shipment and also make sure that their documentation are properly done for Five Star to provide the needed service.

Earlier on, a stakeholder had complained about vandalisation of goods at one of berths managed by the company and called on the management to do some about it.

Responding, Wolfgang said though his is unaware of any of such occurrence but assured the management would look into it and address it adequately if it turns out to be true.

While thanking the stakeholders for their patronage throughout the year, he assured that the management is working hard to make the terminal more conducive for business come next year.