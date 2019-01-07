Eto’o: African Coaches are ‘2nd-Class Citizens’

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea star Samuel Eto’o has said black coaches are seen as “second-class citizens” around the sport and don’t get the trust they deserve.

The Cameroonian striker, who is still active at the age of 37, gave an interview to Canal+ and talked about his future.

He said he may go into coaching but that there are factors working against him and fellow black managers: “Many black former players don’t get the coaching license, but there are also many who do have this. There is a lack of trust. That trust doesn’t exist, and we are seen as second-class citizens.”

Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto'o attends his presentation after signing a one year contract to play for Qatar Sports Club football team, in Doha on August 14, 2018.

Racism in football has been a constant topic during the 2018-19 campaign following high-profile cases involving Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But while the focus has mostly been on issues involving fans, the lack of black coaches has long been a problem as well.

Per the Independent’s Jonathan Liew, a number of statistics point to the fact that black managers do not get the same opportunities as white coaches in English football.