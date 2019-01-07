Breaking News
Translate

Eto’o: African Coaches are ‘2nd-Class Citizens’

On 12:20 amIn Sports by Idowu BankoleComments

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea star Samuel Eto’o has said black coaches are seen as “second-class citizens” around the sport and don’t get the trust they deserve.

Samuel Eto’o

The Cameroonian striker, who is still active at the age of 37, gave an interview to Canal+ and talked about his future.

He said he may go into coaching but that there are factors working against him and fellow black managers: “Many black former players don’t get the coaching license, but there are also many who do have this. There is a lack of trust. That trust doesn’t exist, and we are seen as second-class citizens.”

Cameroonian forward Samuel Eto’o attends his presentation after signing a one year contract to play for Qatar Sports Club football team, in Doha on August 14, 2018. – Veteran Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o

ALSO READ: Chukwueze targets African player of the year award

Racism in football has been a constant topic during the 2018-19 campaign following high-profile cases involving Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But while the focus has mostly been on issues involving fans, the lack of black coaches has long been a problem as well.

Per the Independent’s Jonathan Liew, a number of statistics point to the fact that black managers do not get the same opportunities as white coaches in English football.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.